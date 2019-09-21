Comparing of Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

We are contrasting Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 74.29 N/A -0.08 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 20 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54

Table 1 highlights Rafael Holdings Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rafael Holdings Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Rafael Holdings Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Zealand Pharma A/S’s consensus price target is $30, while its potential upside is 20.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares and 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares. 11.59% are Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats Rafael Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.