Comparing of Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Both Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 17 61.94 N/A -0.06 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 77.25 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rafael Holdings Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rafael Holdings Inc. are 13 and 13. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 10.8 and 10.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Rafael Holdings Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s potential upside is 81.16% and its consensus price target is $2.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rafael Holdings Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.2% and 32.3%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 26.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.