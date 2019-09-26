Comparing of Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

We are comparing Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 64.81 N/A -0.08 0.00 ObsEva SA 11 28639.05 N/A -1.97 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rafael Holdings Inc. and ObsEva SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rafael Holdings Inc. and ObsEva SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rafael Holdings Inc. are 15 and 15 respectively. Its competitor ObsEva SA’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is 6.7. Rafael Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ObsEva SA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.4% of ObsEva SA are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, ObsEva SA has 14.47% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. has 161.03% stronger performance while ObsEva SA has -28.99% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats ObsEva SA.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.