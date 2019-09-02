Comparing of Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

As Biotechnology companies, Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 67.20 N/A -0.08 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rafael Holdings Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. On the competitive side is, Neon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.3 Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rafael Holdings Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.3% and 69.8% respectively. 11.59% are Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. has 161.03% stronger performance while Neon Therapeutics Inc. has -43.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.