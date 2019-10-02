Comparing of Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 20 0.00 7.05M -0.08 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 3.84M -1.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rafael Holdings Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rafael Holdings Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 34,849,233.81% -3.3% -2.9% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 138,598,137.59% -56.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15 and 15 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kazia Therapeutics Limited are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Rafael Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares and 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares. Insiders held 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.