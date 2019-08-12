Comparing of Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Both Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 55.48 N/A -0.08 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 38 7.12 N/A 2.05 26.83

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rafael Holdings Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rafael Holdings Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rafael Holdings Inc. is 15 while its Current Ratio is 15. Meanwhile, Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.1 while its Quick Ratio is 16.1. Anika Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rafael Holdings Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $38.67, while its potential downside is -31.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.6% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.59%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Rafael Holdings Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.