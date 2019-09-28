Comparing of Radware Ltd. (RDWR) and QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

We are contrasting Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) and QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware Ltd. 25 1.56 30.81M 0.37 70.53 QUALCOMM Incorporated 76 0.82 1.21B 1.81 40.38

Demonstrates Radware Ltd. and QUALCOMM Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. QUALCOMM Incorporated seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Radware Ltd. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Radware Ltd.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware Ltd. 123,536,487.57% 4.7% 3.2% QUALCOMM Incorporated 1,591,477,048.53% 31.3% 6%

Risk & Volatility

Radware Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.88 beta. In other hand, QUALCOMM Incorporated has beta of 1.63 which is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Radware Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, QUALCOMM Incorporated which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Radware Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Radware Ltd. and QUALCOMM Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 QUALCOMM Incorporated 0 5 5 2.50

Competitively QUALCOMM Incorporated has an average target price of $85.7, with potential upside of 11.84%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Radware Ltd. and QUALCOMM Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.3% and 78.6%. 28.5% are Radware Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.09% are QUALCOMM Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radware Ltd. 5.48% 6.72% 5.73% 10.24% 0.08% 16.16% QUALCOMM Incorporated -3.57% -5.62% -15.29% 45.82% 17.92% 28.55%

For the past year Radware Ltd. has weaker performance than QUALCOMM Incorporated

Summary

QUALCOMM Incorporated beats Radware Ltd. on 11 of the 14 factors.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber command and control application. It also provides cloud-based emergency response team, attack mitigation, and firewall services; and subscription-based security update and RSA fraud action feed. In addition, the company offers application delivery solutions comprising Alteon NG, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications; and FastView, a Web performance optimization and acceleration for end-user devices and browsers. Additionally, it offers APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for companyÂ’s application delivery and application security solutions; application performance monitoring, an end-to-end monitoring solution; and vDirect, service orchestration and automation engine designed for software-defined data centers and clouds. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, manufactures, and markets digital communications products and services in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of certain wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, CDMA TDD, and/or LTE standards, as well as their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including digital media, e-commerce, healthcare, and wearable devices for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company also develops and offers products for implementation of small cells; mobile health products and services; software products, and content and push-to-talk enablement services to wireless operators; and development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. In addition, it licenses chipset technology and products for data centers. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.