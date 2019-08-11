Comparing of Radware Ltd. (RDWR) and Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)

As Communication Equipment businesses, Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) and Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware Ltd. 25 4.98 N/A 0.37 70.53 Polar Power Inc. 5 1.54 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Radware Ltd. and Polar Power Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Radware Ltd. and Polar Power Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware Ltd. 0.00% 4.7% 3.2% Polar Power Inc. 0.00% -2% -1.8%

Liquidity

Radware Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Polar Power Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. Polar Power Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Radware Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Radware Ltd. and Polar Power Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.3% and 12.4% respectively. Insiders held 28.5% of Radware Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Polar Power Inc. has 61.72% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radware Ltd. 5.48% 6.72% 5.73% 10.24% 0.08% 16.16% Polar Power Inc. -0.9% 7.04% 1.26% -12.67% -28.06% -8.7%

For the past year Radware Ltd. has 16.16% stronger performance while Polar Power Inc. has -8.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Radware Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Polar Power Inc.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber command and control application. It also provides cloud-based emergency response team, attack mitigation, and firewall services; and subscription-based security update and RSA fraud action feed. In addition, the company offers application delivery solutions comprising Alteon NG, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications; and FastView, a Web performance optimization and acceleration for end-user devices and browsers. Additionally, it offers APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for companyÂ’s application delivery and application security solutions; application performance monitoring, an end-to-end monitoring solution; and vDirect, service orchestration and automation engine designed for software-defined data centers and clouds. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.