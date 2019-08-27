Comparing of RadNet Inc. (RDNT) and Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)

We will be comparing the differences between RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) and Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadNet Inc. 14 0.72 N/A 0.73 20.15 Cancer Genetics Inc. N/A 0.22 N/A -0.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of RadNet Inc. and Cancer Genetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadNet Inc. 0.00% 32.2% 3.2% Cancer Genetics Inc. 0.00% -200.3% -52.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.03 beta indicates that RadNet Inc. is 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Cancer Genetics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.48 beta which makes it 48.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of RadNet Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Cancer Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. RadNet Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cancer Genetics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 64.3% of RadNet Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 15.8% of Cancer Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. RadNet Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.2% of Cancer Genetics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RadNet Inc. -0.07% 4.47% 20.84% 10.59% 9.93% 44.84% Cancer Genetics Inc. -10.06% -18.62% -42.62% -44.62% -85.13% -43.47%

For the past year RadNet Inc. has 44.84% stronger performance while Cancer Genetics Inc. has -43.47% weaker performance.

Summary

RadNet Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Cancer Genetics Inc.

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers. It owns and/or operates 305 outpatient imaging centers located in California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, India, and China. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics. The companyÂ’s clinical services provide information on diagnosis, prognosis, and predicting treatment outcomes of cancers to guide patient management. Its biopharma services offer companies with customized solutions for patient stratification and treatment selection through a suite of molecular- and biomarker-based testing services, customized assay development, and trial design consultation. The companyÂ’s discovery services provide the tools and testing methods for companies and researchers to identify new molecular-based biomarkers for disease. It serves hospitals, cancer centers, clinics, academic institutions, and government-sponsored research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies performing clinical trials. The company collaborates with oncology centers and community-based hospitals to develop its proprietary diagnostic tests. Cancer Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.