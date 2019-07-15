Comparing of Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

As Biotechnology companies, Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 20 8.81 N/A -4.88 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Radius Health Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Radius Health Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27.7 and its Quick Ratio is 27.7. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Radius Health Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Radius Health Inc. has a 9.64% upside potential and a consensus price target of $24. On the other hand, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 79.37% and its consensus price target is $20. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Radius Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Radius Health Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 33.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 43.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. 1.91% -0.59% 14.08% 39.3% -34.62% 32.63% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. was more bullish than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Radius Health Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.