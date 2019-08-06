Comparing of Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 21 7.92 N/A -4.45 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Demonstrates Radius Health Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Radius Health Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.92 beta indicates that Radius Health Inc. is 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s beta is 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Radius Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Radius Health Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Radius Health Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 22.01% and an $24 average target price. Competitively the average target price of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is $4.5, which is potential 2,345.65% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Radius Health Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Radius Health Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 11.8%. 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -86.18% weaker performance.

Summary

Radius Health Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.