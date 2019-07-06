Comparing of Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Radius Health Inc.
|20
|9.59
|N/A
|-4.88
|0.00
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|13.84
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Radius Health Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Radius Health Inc.
|0.00%
|-252.8%
|-65.9%
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
Liquidity
Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Radius Health Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Radius Health Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Radius Health Inc. has a -2.52% downside potential and an average target price of $24. Meanwhile, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 9.03%. The information presented earlier suggests that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Radius Health Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.6% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Radius Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Radius Health Inc.
|1.91%
|-0.59%
|14.08%
|39.3%
|-34.62%
|32.63%
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|13.21%
|1.31%
|50.21%
|11.34%
|68.22%
|60.48%
For the past year Radius Health Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Radius Health Inc.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.