Comparing of Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON)

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 20 9.81 N/A -4.88 0.00 Intrexon Corporation 6 8.54 N/A -3.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Radius Health Inc. and Intrexon Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Radius Health Inc. and Intrexon Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Radius Health Inc. has a 0.98 beta, while its volatility is 2.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Intrexon Corporation has a 2.12 beta which is 112.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Radius Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Intrexon Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Radius Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intrexon Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Radius Health Inc. and Intrexon Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Radius Health Inc.’s downside potential is -1.48% at a $24 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Radius Health Inc. and Intrexon Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 75.4%. About 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. 1.91% -0.59% 14.08% 39.3% -34.62% 32.63% Intrexon Corporation 7.01% -0.63% -38.49% -56.08% -69.39% -27.68%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend while Intrexon Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Radius Health Inc. beats Intrexon Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.