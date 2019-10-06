Comparing of Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

This is a contrast between Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 27 -0.27 43.58M -4.45 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 10 -0.33 15.15M -3.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights Radius Health Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Radius Health Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 163,957,863.05% -252.8% -65.9% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 156,508,264.46% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Radius Health Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.6. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Radius Health Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 28.16% for Radius Health Inc. with average target price of $33. On the other hand, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 244.83% and its average target price is $23. The information presented earlier suggests that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Radius Health Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders held 0.3% of Radius Health Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. was more bullish than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Radius Health Inc. beats Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.