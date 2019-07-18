Comparing of Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Both Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 20 9.02 N/A -4.88 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 247.54 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Radius Health Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. are 5.2 and 5. Competitively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21 and 21 for Current and Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Radius Health Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Radius Health Inc.’s upside potential is 7.10% at a $24 average price target. Competitively Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $40, with potential upside of 65.77%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Radius Health Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Radius Health Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 98.4% respectively. About 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. 1.91% -0.59% 14.08% 39.3% -34.62% 32.63% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend while Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.