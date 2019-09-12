Comparing of Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Radius Health Inc.
|22
|10.22
|N/A
|-4.45
|0.00
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.58
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Radius Health Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Radius Health Inc.
|0.00%
|-252.8%
|-65.9%
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-215.9%
|-57%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Radius Health Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Radius Health Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Radius Health Inc. has a 17.44% upside potential and a consensus price target of $33. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 consensus price target and a 135.44% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Radius Health Inc., based on analyst belief.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares and 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Radius Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.33% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Radius Health Inc.
|-5.46%
|-12.52%
|4.58%
|18.69%
|-11.25%
|30.14%
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.8%
|-13.63%
|-27.28%
|35.83%
|-18.07%
|130.67%
For the past year Radius Health Inc. has weaker performance than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Radius Health Inc.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
