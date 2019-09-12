Comparing of Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 22 10.22 N/A -4.45 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Radius Health Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Radius Health Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Radius Health Inc. has a 17.44% upside potential and a consensus price target of $33. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 consensus price target and a 135.44% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Radius Health Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares and 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Radius Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.33% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. has weaker performance than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.