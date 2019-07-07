Comparing of Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

We will be comparing the differences between Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 20 9.91 N/A -4.88 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.90 N/A 2.73 24.24

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Radius Health Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Radius Health Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.98 shows that Radius Health Inc. is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. which has a 27.1 Current Ratio and a 27.1 Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Radius Health Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -2.52% for Radius Health Inc. with average target price of $24. Competitively the average target price of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is $85, which is potential 41.20% upside. The results provided earlier shows that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. appears more favorable than Radius Health Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares and 63.5% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares. 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. 1.91% -0.59% 14.08% 39.3% -34.62% 32.63% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. was more bullish than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.