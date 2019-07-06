Comparing of Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)

As Biotechnology companies, Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 20 9.59 N/A -4.88 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 27 9.56 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Radius Health Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -50.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Radius Health Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.3. Radius Health Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Radius Health Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Radius Health Inc. has a -2.52% downside potential and an average target price of $24.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Radius Health Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 25.6% respectively. About 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has 75.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. 1.91% -0.59% 14.08% 39.3% -34.62% 32.63% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -13.32% -23.67% -17.97% -14.75% -3.55% -27.9%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend while Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.