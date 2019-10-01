Comparing of Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) and Its Competitors

Radiant Logistics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) is a company in the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Radiant Logistics Inc. has 51.3% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 69.77% institutional ownership for its competitors. 27.81% of Radiant Logistics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.91% of all Air Delivery & Freight Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Radiant Logistics Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radiant Logistics Inc. 885,943,775.10% 10.70% 4.60% Industry Average 3.13% 31.27% 8.05%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Radiant Logistics Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Radiant Logistics Inc. 44.12M 5 20.64 Industry Average 424.28M 13.56B 33.31

Radiant Logistics Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Radiant Logistics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radiant Logistics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 2.50 2.49

The potential upside of the peers is 89.07%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Radiant Logistics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radiant Logistics Inc. 0.37% -13.13% -17.44% 11.59% 39.34% 29.18% Industry Average 3.24% 8.20% 4.45% 10.47% 8.91% 16.06%

For the past year Radiant Logistics Inc. has stronger performance than Radiant Logistics Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Radiant Logistics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Radiant Logistics Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.64 and has 1.51 Quick Ratio. Radiant Logistics Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Radiant Logistics Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Radiant Logistics Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.18. Competitively, Radiant Logistics Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.47 which is 47.15% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Radiant Logistics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Radiant Logistics Inc.’s peers beat Radiant Logistics Inc.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It also provides other value-added logistics services, such as customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing services, as well as distribution solutions. The company offers its services to the consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals, technology, and retail customers through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations under the Radiant, Wheels, Airgroup, Adcom, DBA, and Service By Air brands. Radiant Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.