Comparing of Radian Group Inc. (RDN) and W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Both Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) and W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radian Group Inc. 22 3.45 N/A 3.04 7.50 W. R. Berkley Corporation 64 1.68 N/A 3.48 19.96

Table 1 highlights Radian Group Inc. and W. R. Berkley Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. W. R. Berkley Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Radian Group Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Radian Group Inc. is currently more affordable than W. R. Berkley Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Radian Group Inc. and W. R. Berkley Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radian Group Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 10.5% W. R. Berkley Corporation 0.00% 11.6% 2.6%

Volatility and Risk

Radian Group Inc. is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.44 beta. Competitively, W. R. Berkley Corporation’s beta is 0.72 which is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Radian Group Inc. and W. R. Berkley Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radian Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 W. R. Berkley Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

Radian Group Inc.’s upside potential is 13.45% at a $27 average target price. On the other hand, W. R. Berkley Corporation’s potential downside is -9.74% and its average target price is $64.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Radian Group Inc. seems more appealing than W. R. Berkley Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.3% of Radian Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.2% of W. R. Berkley Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Radian Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.9% of W. R. Berkley Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radian Group Inc. -4.76% -3.27% -3.8% 20.13% 20.7% 39.36% W. R. Berkley Corporation 1.15% 4.47% 14.1% 36.11% 40.9% 41.91%

For the past year Radian Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than W. R. Berkley Corporation.

Summary

W. R. Berkley Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Radian Group Inc.

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance that protects mortgage lenders and third-party beneficiaries by mitigating default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made to home buyers, as well as facilitates the sale of these mortgage loans in the secondary mortgage market. It provides primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Services segment offers outsourced services, information-based analytics, valuations, and specialized consulting and surveillance services for buyers and sellers of, and investors in, mortgage- and real estate-related loans and securities, and other consumer asset-backed securities. This segment provides loan review and due diligence, monitoring of mortgage servicer and loan performance, real estate valuation and component services, real estate owned asset management services, and outsourced mortgage services. It primarily serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, securitization trusts, investors, regulators, and other mortgage-related service providers. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines. This segment also provides commercial insurance products and services to small-to-midsized businesses; and various fee-based services comprising claims, administrative, and consulting services. In addition, it offers specialty, casualty, surety, general, professional, excess and umbrella coverage, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation, aviation, directors and officers, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, incidental medical, property and crime, pollution, and liquor liability products; and inland marine and related property risks, and claims and risk management services. Further, this segment provides loss control services, including financial institution-specific commercial package policies, management liability, crime coverages, and financial institution bonds. It offers its products and services in 45 states and the District of Columbia in the Unites States; and 60 countries worldwide, with branches or offices in 20 locations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia. The Reinsurance segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.