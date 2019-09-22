Comparing of Radian Group Inc. (RDN) and ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA)

Since Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) and ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radian Group Inc. 23 3.43 N/A 3.04 7.50 ProAssurance Corporation 38 2.30 N/A 1.24 31.47

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Radian Group Inc. and ProAssurance Corporation. ProAssurance Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Radian Group Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Radian Group Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than ProAssurance Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radian Group Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 10.5% ProAssurance Corporation 0.00% 4.3% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Radian Group Inc. has a 1.44 beta, while its volatility is 44.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ProAssurance Corporation has a 0.56 beta which is 44.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Radian Group Inc. and ProAssurance Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radian Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ProAssurance Corporation 1 0 1 2.50

Radian Group Inc. has an average target price of $27, and a 12.73% upside potential. On the other hand, ProAssurance Corporation’s potential downside is -2.82% and its consensus target price is $39. The information presented earlier suggests that Radian Group Inc. looks more robust than ProAssurance Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Radian Group Inc. and ProAssurance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 97.3% and 84% respectively. About 0.2% of Radian Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of ProAssurance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radian Group Inc. -4.76% -3.27% -3.8% 20.13% 20.7% 39.36% ProAssurance Corporation 5.11% 7.8% 4.8% -7.76% -2.32% -3.62%

For the past year Radian Group Inc. has 39.36% stronger performance while ProAssurance Corporation has -3.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Radian Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors ProAssurance Corporation.

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance that protects mortgage lenders and third-party beneficiaries by mitigating default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made to home buyers, as well as facilitates the sale of these mortgage loans in the secondary mortgage market. It provides primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Services segment offers outsourced services, information-based analytics, valuations, and specialized consulting and surveillance services for buyers and sellers of, and investors in, mortgage- and real estate-related loans and securities, and other consumer asset-backed securities. This segment provides loan review and due diligence, monitoring of mortgage servicer and loan performance, real estate valuation and component services, real estate owned asset management services, and outsourced mortgage services. It primarily serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, securitization trusts, investors, regulators, and other mortgage-related service providers. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations. The company markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. ProAssurance Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.