Comparing of Radian Group Inc. (RDN) and Its Competitors

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) is a company in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Radian Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.93% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Radian Group Inc. has 0.51% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 5.67% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Radian Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radian Group Inc. 0.00% 19.30% 10.50% Industry Average 3.48% 10.08% 3.04%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Radian Group Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Radian Group Inc. N/A 21 7.42 Industry Average 425.70M 12.22B 46.48

Radian Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Radian Group Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Radian Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radian Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.33 1.56 1.67 2.48

With average target price of $25, Radian Group Inc. has a potential upside of 4.17%. The peers have a potential upside of -97.99%. Given Radian Group Inc.’s rivals higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Radian Group Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Radian Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radian Group Inc. -1.1% -0.84% 13.77% 16.06% 42.81% 37.84% Industry Average 3.80% 6.38% 11.03% 12.02% 16.82% 17.80%

For the past year Radian Group Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Radian Group Inc. has a beta of 1.63 and its 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Radian Group Inc.’s peers are 18.80% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

Radian Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Radian Group Inc.’s peers beat Radian Group Inc.

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance that protects mortgage lenders and third-party beneficiaries by mitigating default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made to home buyers, as well as facilitates the sale of these mortgage loans in the secondary mortgage market. It provides primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Services segment offers outsourced services, information-based analytics, valuations, and specialized consulting and surveillance services for buyers and sellers of, and investors in, mortgage- and real estate-related loans and securities, and other consumer asset-backed securities. This segment provides loan review and due diligence, monitoring of mortgage servicer and loan performance, real estate valuation and component services, real estate owned asset management services, and outsourced mortgage services. It primarily serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, securitization trusts, investors, regulators, and other mortgage-related service providers. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.