Comparing of Radcom Ltd. (RDCM) and Its Competitors

Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) is a company in the Computer Peripherals industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Radcom Ltd. has 39.3% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 39.47% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Radcom Ltd. has 40.6% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 6.67% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Radcom Ltd. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radcom Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.45% 12.32% 7.74%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Radcom Ltd. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Radcom Ltd. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 34.64M 537.50M 41.19

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Radcom Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radcom Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.60 2.14 2.64

As a group, Computer Peripherals companies have a potential upside of 76.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Radcom Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radcom Ltd. -3.08% 5.3% 11.04% -4.31% -57.72% 12.53% Industry Average 2.86% 14.10% 27.22% 30.26% 48.21% 39.95%

For the past year Radcom Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Radcom Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 and a Quick Ratio of 9.8. Competitively, Radcom Ltd.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.04 and has 2.31 Quick Ratio. Radcom Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Radcom Ltd.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.5 shows that Radcom Ltd. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Radcom Ltd.’s peers have beta of 1.21 which is 21.08% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Radcom Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Radcom Ltd.’s rivals beat Radcom Ltd. on 3 of the 4 factors.

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience monitoring solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for next-generation networks, such as long term evolution, long term evolution advanced, voice over long term evolution, Internet protocol multimedia subsystem, voice over Internet protocol, universal mobile telecommunications service/global system for mobile communications, and mobile broadband. Its product line includes the MaveriQ, a next-generation probe-based customer and service assurance solution that enables CSPs to carry out end-to-end voice and data quality monitoring, manage their networks and services, and monitor their roaming and interconnect traffic. The companyÂ’s MaveriQ solution also provides service assurance monitoring applications, including network quality monitoring, service quality monitoring, customer experience management, customer quality of service monitoring, and customer service level agreements monitoring. It also offers QiCare, a customer care application that enables CSPs to view subscriber reports and understand the subscribersÂ’ behavior and the quality of services being used online; QVIP, an application that enables CSPs to monitor and maintain satisfaction for the subscribers; and QMyHandset, which enables identification of problematic handsets, and provides analysis of the cause of the problem. The company sells its products directly, as well as through a network of independent distributors and resellers, and independent representatives worldwide. RADCOM Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.