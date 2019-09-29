Comparing of Radcom Ltd. (RDCM) and AstroNova Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) and AstroNova Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) are two firms in the Computer Peripherals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radcom Ltd. 9 -1.92 10.54M -0.43 0.00 AstroNova Inc. 18 0.00 6.24M 0.93 25.94

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Radcom Ltd. and AstroNova Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Radcom Ltd. and AstroNova Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radcom Ltd. 114,316,702.82% -7.4% -6.4% AstroNova Inc. 34,494,195.69% 9.6% 5.6%

Volatility & Risk

Radcom Ltd. is 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.41 beta. AstroNova Inc.’s 0.24 beta is the reason why it is 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Radcom Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 and a Quick Ratio of 9.8. Competitively, AstroNova Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Radcom Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AstroNova Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Radcom Ltd. and AstroNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.5% and 59.9% respectively. Insiders held 40.6% of Radcom Ltd. shares. Competitively, AstroNova Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radcom Ltd. 1.29% -0.25% -9.36% -5.83% -61.09% 5.66% AstroNova Inc. 0.17% -7% -4.35% 21.02% 31.77% 28.96%

For the past year Radcom Ltd. was less bullish than AstroNova Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors AstroNova Inc. beats Radcom Ltd.

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience monitoring solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for next-generation networks, such as long term evolution, long term evolution advanced, voice over long term evolution, Internet protocol multimedia subsystem, voice over Internet protocol, universal mobile telecommunications service/global system for mobile communications, and mobile broadband. Its product line includes the MaveriQ, a next-generation probe-based customer and service assurance solution that enables CSPs to carry out end-to-end voice and data quality monitoring, manage their networks and services, and monitor their roaming and interconnect traffic. The companyÂ’s MaveriQ solution also provides service assurance monitoring applications, including network quality monitoring, service quality monitoring, customer experience management, customer quality of service monitoring, and customer service level agreements monitoring. It also offers QiCare, a customer care application that enables CSPs to view subscriber reports and understand the subscribersÂ’ behavior and the quality of services being used online; QVIP, an application that enables CSPs to monitor and maintain satisfaction for the subscribers; and QMyHandset, which enables identification of problematic handsets, and provides analysis of the cause of the problem. The company sells its products directly, as well as through a network of independent distributors and resellers, and independent representatives worldwide. RADCOM Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

AstroNova, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement. The Product Identification segment offers digital color label printers and specialty OEM printing systems; and consumables, such as labels, tags, inks, toner, and thermal transfer ribbons, as well as software used to design and print labels under the QuickLabel brand. It serves the chemicals, cosmetics, food and beverage, medical products, and pharmaceuticals, and other industries. The Test & Measurement segment provides Daxus portable data acquisition systems; TMX high-speed data acquisition systems; DDX100 SmartCorder portable data acquisition systems; EVX multi-channel chart recording systems; ToughWriter, Miltope, and RITEC branded airborne printers; and ToughSwitch ruggedized Ethernet switches. The companyÂ’s AstroNova airborne printers are used in flight decks, as well as military, commercial, and business aircraft cabins; ToughSwitch Ethernet switches are used in military aircraft and vehicles; ToughWriter airborne printers are used in aircraft made by Airbus, Boeing, Embraer, Bombardier, Lockheed, Gulfstream, and others; and portable data recorders are used in research and development, and maintenance applications in aerospace and defense, energy discovery and production, rail, automotive, and transportation and other industrial applications. Its TMX data acquisition systems are used for data capture in long-term testing; and Daxus and DDX 100 SmartCorder instruments are used for portability and ease of use in facilities maintenance, field work, test cells, and transportation applications. The company was formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc. and changed its name to AstroNova, Inc. in May 2016. AstroNova, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island.