Comparing of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 537.42 N/A -2.08 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Demonstrates Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $48.5, and a 52.71% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.8% and 2.46%. Insiders owned 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.79% 6.4% 20.62% 101.34% 283.15% 32.42% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -8.45% -8.92% -14.88% 0% 0% -3.45%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 32.42% stronger performance while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -3.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.