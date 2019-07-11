Comparing of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

This is a contrast between Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 558.74 N/A -2.08 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oragenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -255.8% -93.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.1. The Current Ratio of rival Oragenics Inc. is 18.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.8. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Oragenics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oragenics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 46.88% at a $48.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oragenics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.8% and 24.3%. 0.6% are Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Oragenics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.79% 6.4% 20.62% 101.34% 283.15% 32.42% Oragenics Inc. -2.48% -8.99% -45.82% -51.24% -59.36% -43.22%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Oragenics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Oragenics Inc.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.