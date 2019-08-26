Comparing of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

This is a contrast between Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 520.44 N/A -1.92 0.00 Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.1 while its Current Ratio is 20.1. Meanwhile, Equillium Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.5 while its Quick Ratio is 20.5. Equillium Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 76.64% at a $49 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.9% and 27.7%. About 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 87.03% stronger performance while Equillium Inc. has -49.75% weaker performance.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.