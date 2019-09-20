Comparing of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Since Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 473.34 N/A -1.92 0.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.87 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $49, while its potential upside is 94.68%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.9% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares. 0.6% are Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 87.03% stronger performance while CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has -16.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.