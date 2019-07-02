Comparing of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 561.11 N/A -2.08 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -159.1% -116.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.1. The Current Ratio of rival Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 46.26% and an $48.5 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.8% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 9.3% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.79% 6.4% 20.62% 101.34% 283.15% 32.42% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.77% -45.49% -52.73% -55.32% -31.22% -32.82%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 32.42% stronger performance while Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.82% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.