Comparing of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Both Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems Inc. 5 5.24 N/A -3.65 0.00 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 92.12 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates Ra Medical Systems Inc. and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -120% -98.4% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 217.9% -52.3%

Liquidity

Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.9 while its Quick Ratio is 11.5. On the competitive side is, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 4.9 Quick Ratio. Ra Medical Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ra Medical Systems Inc. and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the average target price of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $8.5, which is potential 251.24% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.6% of Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.2% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% are Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Medical Systems Inc. 2.54% -19.14% -36.12% -61.34% 0% -64.4% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.43% 1.16% -29.65% 6.1% -5.09% 12.99%

For the past year Ra Medical Systems Inc. has -64.4% weaker performance while AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 12.99% stronger performance.

Summary

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ra Medical Systems Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. Zalviso is approved in the European Union, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway and Australia, or the Territory; and is under development stage in the United States. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.