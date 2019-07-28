Comparing of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) and Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)

We will be comparing the differences between R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) and Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Healthcare Information Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R1 RCM Inc. 11 1.44 N/A -0.60 0.00 Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 1 1.31 N/A -0.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of R1 RCM Inc. and Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us R1 RCM Inc. and Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R1 RCM Inc. 0.00% -605.8% -14.8% Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 0.00% -64.9% -17%

Risk and Volatility

R1 RCM Inc. has a 0.09 beta, while its volatility is 91.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Streamline Health Solutions Inc. on the other hand, has 0.4 beta which makes it 60.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

R1 RCM Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Streamline Health Solutions Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. R1 RCM Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

R1 RCM Inc. and Streamline Health Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.6% and 43.1%. About 1.2% of R1 RCM Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Streamline Health Solutions Inc. has 7.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) R1 RCM Inc. 13.36% 13.9% 33% 38.47% 48.83% 52.58% Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 0% 20.59% 7.42% 36.67% -21.15% 51.85%

For the past year R1 RCM Inc. was more bullish than Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

Summary

R1 RCM Inc. beats Streamline Health Solutions Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

R1 RCM Inc. provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers revenue cycle management services to manage their revenue cycles, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers. The company also provides physician advisory services, which offer concurrent level of care billing classification reviews, as well as retrospective chart audits to assist hospitals in properly billing payers for selected services. It serves single or multi-hospital healthcare systems, including faith-based healthcare systems, community healthcare systems, academic medical centers and their affiliated ambulatory clinics, and physician practice groups. The company was formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc. and changed its name to R1 RCM Inc. in January 2017. R1 RCM Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It offers computer software-based solutions through its Looking Glass platform, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients. The company also provides patient care solutions that enable healthcare providers to enhance their patient care through individual workflows comprising clinical analytics, operating room management, physician portal, and care coordination; and health information management, coding, and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include Web-based software solutions, such as content management, release of information, computer-assisted coding, CDI, abstracting, and physician query. In addition, the company provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; and custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, audit, and database monitoring services. It sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.