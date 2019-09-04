Comparing of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 3 0.03 N/A -0.26 0.00 International Money Express Inc. 13 2.01 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0.00% 4% -0.3% International Money Express Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, International Money Express Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than International Money Express Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and International Money Express Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 33.1%. 3.6% are R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 65% of International Money Express Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 7.45% -1.94% -52.02% -60.7% -64.69% -48.99% International Money Express Inc. -3.42% -5.53% 14.19% 21.4% 40.79% 15.72%

For the past year R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has -48.99% weaker performance while International Money Express Inc. has 15.72% stronger performance.

Summary

International Money Express Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.