Comparing of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) and Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) and Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 4 0.02 N/A -0.26 0.00 Atento S.A. 3 0.10 N/A 0.11 21.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and Atento S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and Atento S.A.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0.00% 4% -0.3% Atento S.A. 0.00% -8.3% -2%

Volatility and Risk

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s 1.77 beta indicates that its volatility is 77.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Atento S.A. has a 0.72 beta which is 28.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Atento S.A. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Atento S.A.

Analyst Ratings

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and Atento S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0 0 0 0.00 Atento S.A. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Atento S.A.’s average target price is $6.5, while its potential upside is 176.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and Atento S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 90%. Insiders owned 3.6% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares. Comparatively, 0.76% are Atento S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 7.45% -1.94% -52.02% -60.7% -64.69% -48.99% Atento S.A. 0.87% -4.51% -35.81% -40.1% -63.88% -41.9%

For the past year Atento S.A. has weaker performance than R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company

Summary

Atento S.A. beats R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company on 5 of the 9 factors.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.