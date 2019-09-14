Comparing of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) and RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) and RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) have been rivals in the Specialty Retail Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail Inc. 14 0.34 N/A 1.29 10.95 RumbleON Inc. 5 0.11 N/A -1.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Qurate Retail Inc. and RumbleON Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) and RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 3.3% RumbleON Inc. 0.00% -147% -44.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Qurate Retail Inc. are 1 and 0.6. Competitively, RumbleON Inc. has 1 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

Qurate Retail Inc. and RumbleON Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 RumbleON Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Qurate Retail Inc.’s upside potential is 73.76% at a $20 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of RumbleON Inc. is $10, which is potential 227.87% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that RumbleON Inc. seems more appealing than Qurate Retail Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Qurate Retail Inc. and RumbleON Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 23.4% respectively. About 2% of Qurate Retail Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 18.4% are RumbleON Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qurate Retail Inc. 3.29% 15.9% -17.36% -35.05% -33.18% -27.56% RumbleON Inc. 10.14% 5.66% -4.5% -25.04% -21.91% -13.2%

For the past year Qurate Retail Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than RumbleON Inc.

Summary

Qurate Retail Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors RumbleON Inc.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores. In addition, the company markets its products under the QVC, HSN, zulily, Frontgate, Ballard Designs, Grandin Road, Garnet Hill, and Improvements brand names. Its programming distributed products to approximately 362 million households in the United States, Germany, Austria, Japan, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, and France. The company was formerly known as QVC Group and changed its name to Qurate Retail Group, Inc. in March 2018. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty Interactive Corporation.

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.