Comparing of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) and PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI)

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) and PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) compete against each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail Inc. 15 0.33 N/A 1.29 10.95 PCM Inc. 32 0.20 N/A 1.97 17.70

In table 1 we can see Qurate Retail Inc. and PCM Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PCM Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Qurate Retail Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Qurate Retail Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than PCM Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Qurate Retail Inc. and PCM Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 3.3% PCM Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 3.3%

Risk & Volatility

Qurate Retail Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.16 beta. PCM Inc.’s 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Qurate Retail Inc. are 1 and 0.6. Competitively, PCM Inc. has 1.1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. PCM Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Qurate Retail Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Qurate Retail Inc. and PCM Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 PCM Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Qurate Retail Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 76.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Qurate Retail Inc. and PCM Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 63.4%. Qurate Retail Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of PCM Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qurate Retail Inc. 3.29% 15.9% -17.36% -35.05% -33.18% -27.56% PCM Inc. 0% -0.37% 25.69% 63.06% 65.46% 97.79%

For the past year Qurate Retail Inc. has -27.56% weaker performance while PCM Inc. has 97.79% stronger performance.

Summary

PCM Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Qurate Retail Inc.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores. In addition, the company markets its products under the QVC, HSN, zulily, Frontgate, Ballard Designs, Grandin Road, Garnet Hill, and Improvements brand names. Its programming distributed products to approximately 362 million households in the United States, Germany, Austria, Japan, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, and France. The company was formerly known as QVC Group and changed its name to Qurate Retail Group, Inc. in March 2018. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty Interactive Corporation.

PCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Public Sector, and Canada. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, networks, printers, and related accessories and devices. The company also provides software asset management, and hardware sales and services, as well as software value-added reseller services, managed services, cloud-based services, consulting, and IT management and related services. PCM, Inc. markets its products, services, and solutions to individual; commercial businesses; state, local, and federal governments; and educational institutions through its sales force, field and internal service teams, direct marketing channels, and data centers. The company was formerly known as PC Mall, Inc. and changed its name to PCM, Inc. in December 2012. PCM, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.