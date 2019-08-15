Comparing of Qumu Corporation (QUMU) and Its Peers

As Computer Peripherals company, Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.6% of Qumu Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.62% of all Computer Peripherals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Qumu Corporation has 4.5% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.77% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Qumu Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qumu Corporation 0.00% -0.60% -0.10% Industry Average 5.03% 13.58% 8.62%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Qumu Corporation and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Qumu Corporation N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 37.53M 746.00M 42.88

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Qumu Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qumu Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.50 1.57 2.68

$6 is the consensus price target of Qumu Corporation, with a potential upside of 97.37%. The potential upside of the peers is 43.96%. Based on the results given earlier, Qumu Corporation’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Qumu Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qumu Corporation -2.36% -11.43% 1.92% 55% 34.78% 95.79% Industry Average 4.78% 10.08% 13.81% 28.96% 39.12% 44.48%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Qumu Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Qumu Corporation’s rivals have 3.13 and 2.29 for Current and Quick Ratio. Qumu Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Qumu Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Qumu Corporation has a beta of 0.26 and its 74.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Qumu Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.10 which is 9.54% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Qumu Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Qumu Corporation engages in enterprise video content management software business. The companyÂ’s software applications enable businesses to create, manage, secure, deliver, and measure the success of their videos. It offers enterprise video content management software products through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform. The company also provides maintenance and support, professional, and other services. It markets its products to customers in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.