Comparing of QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) and Net Element Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE)

QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) and Net Element Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) compete against each other in the Internet Software & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet Inc. 15 1.92 N/A 1.23 13.29 Net Element Inc. 5 0.23 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of QuinStreet Inc. and Net Element Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet Inc. 0.00% 35.5% 25.1% Net Element Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -17.6%

Volatility and Risk

QuinStreet Inc. has a 0.6 beta, while its volatility is 40.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Net Element Inc.’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

QuinStreet Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Net Element Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. QuinStreet Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Net Element Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for QuinStreet Inc. and Net Element Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Net Element Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 30.68% for QuinStreet Inc. with average target price of $21.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of QuinStreet Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.8% of Net Element Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of QuinStreet Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 11.7% are Net Element Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QuinStreet Inc. -3.89% 6.68% 14.96% -13.03% 19.34% 0.37% Net Element Inc. -3.92% -19.47% -33.45% -36.88% -48.53% -35.66%

For the past year QuinStreet Inc. has 0.37% stronger performance while Net Element Inc. has -35.66% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors QuinStreet Inc. beats Net Element Inc.

QuinStreet, Inc., an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers. The company provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, business-to-business technology, and home services. QuinStreet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Net Element, Inc. operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company worldwide. It operates in three segments: North America Transaction Solutions, Mobile Solutions, and Online Solutions. The North America Transaction Solutions segment provides technology and services that businesses require to accept cashless transaction for retail card-present, e-commerce, or card-not-present mail order/telephone order transactions; and Aptito, a cloud-based point of sale (POS) platform, which includes hospitality, mobile POS, and small to medium sized business retail POS applications, as well as offers mobile payment and merchant back office reporting services, and merchant performance analytical tools. The Mobile Solutions segment provides an integrated mobile billing and mobile commerce solution for digital merchants, such as social networks, game developers, online magazines, mobile applications, and digital media operators to monetize their content in a mobile environment. It also offers various mobile payment solutions for Web services and mobile applications. This segment enables mobile users to pay for purchases through mobile devices, interactive devices, or Web without a credit card or a bank account. The Online Solutions segment operates PayOnline, a software-as-a-service suite of solutions for electronic and mobile commerce gateway and payment processing platform that facilitate payment acceptance and processing through point-to-point encryption and tokenization solutions. It operates in North America, the Russian Federation, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company was formerly known as Net Element International, Inc. and changed its name to Net Element, Inc. in December 2013. Net Element, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in North Miami Beach, Florida.