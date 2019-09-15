Comparing of QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) and Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC)

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) and Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC), both competing one another are Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic Corporation 1 3.21 N/A -0.14 0.00 Semtech Corporation 49 5.40 N/A 0.90 58.94

Table 1 demonstrates QuickLogic Corporation and Semtech Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us QuickLogic Corporation and Semtech Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic Corporation 0.00% -71.1% -39.2% Semtech Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 5.9%

Risk & Volatility

QuickLogic Corporation’s current beta is 0.33 and it happens to be 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Semtech Corporation’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of QuickLogic Corporation are 1.6 and 1.5. Competitively, Semtech Corporation has 4.4 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Semtech Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than QuickLogic Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for QuickLogic Corporation and Semtech Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Semtech Corporation 0 2 8 2.80

The average target price of QuickLogic Corporation is $0.75, with potential upside of 126.24%. On the other hand, Semtech Corporation’s potential upside is 17.32% and its average target price is $57.36. Based on the results given earlier, QuickLogic Corporation is looking more favorable than Semtech Corporation, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.1% of QuickLogic Corporation shares and 99.96% of Semtech Corporation shares. About 1.2% of QuickLogic Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Semtech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QuickLogic Corporation -0.36% -11.27% -28.84% -38.58% -50.64% -28.04% Semtech Corporation -1.67% 4.59% 0.72% 10.12% 11.78% 15.26%

For the past year QuickLogic Corporation has -28.04% weaker performance while Semtech Corporation has 15.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Semtech Corporation beats QuickLogic Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

QuickLogic Corporation, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things (IoT). It delivers these solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. The companyÂ’s solutions incorporating its EOS S3, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, and architecture consulting. Its products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, and QuickPCI. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and Asia. QuickLogic Corporation has a collaboration with AISpeech Company, Ltd. to leverage the ultra-low-power integrated voice capabilities of EOS S3 [1] multi-core SoC to enable mobile, wearable, and IoT devices to access the AISpeech cloud-based digital assistant. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, and backplane products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for optical transceivers, backplane, and high-speed interface applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches and charge pumps, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems; and discrete semiconductor products, including rectifiers, assemblies, and other products for use in industrial, military, medical, and automotive applications, as well as aerospace and defense systems, including satellite communications. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.