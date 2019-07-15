Comparing of QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE:SMI)

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE:SMI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic Corporation 1 5.10 N/A -0.16 0.00 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation 42 0.00 N/A 0.12 44.53

Table 1 demonstrates QuickLogic Corporation and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic Corporation 0.00% -80.1% -46.2% Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation 0.00% 2% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

QuickLogic Corporation is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.58. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation’s 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

QuickLogic Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than QuickLogic Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

QuickLogic Corporation and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of QuickLogic Corporation is $0.5, with potential downside of -12.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.2% of QuickLogic Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0.5% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are QuickLogic Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QuickLogic Corporation -1% 7.9% -23.85% -24.57% -54.74% 7.9% Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation -1.88% 2.96% 0.39% 31.23% -24.38% 21.73%

For the past year QuickLogic Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation.

Summary

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation beats QuickLogic Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

QuickLogic Corporation, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things (IoT). It delivers these solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. The companyÂ’s solutions incorporating its EOS S3, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, and architecture consulting. Its products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, and QuickPCI. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and Asia. QuickLogic Corporation has a collaboration with AISpeech Company, Ltd. to leverage the ultra-low-power integrated voice capabilities of EOS S3 [1] multi-core SoC to enable mobile, wearable, and IoT devices to access the AISpeech cloud-based digital assistant. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.