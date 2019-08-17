Comparing of Qudian Inc. (QD) and CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) and CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) compete with each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 1.45 6.29 CACI International Inc 195 1.04 N/A 10.23 21.04

Demonstrates Qudian Inc. and CACI International Inc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. CACI International Inc seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Qudian Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Qudian Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of CACI International Inc, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Qudian Inc. and CACI International Inc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian Inc. 0.00% 28.9% 18.1% CACI International Inc 0.00% 12% 6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Qudian Inc. are 2.9 and 2.9. Competitively, CACI International Inc has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Qudian Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CACI International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Qudian Inc. and CACI International Inc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CACI International Inc 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, CACI International Inc’s potential upside is 4.15% and its consensus target price is $217.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.4% of Qudian Inc. shares and 92.2% of CACI International Inc shares. About 1.6% of Qudian Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.51% of CACI International Inc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qudian Inc. 7.15% 21.7% 21.7% 72.78% 20.11% 113.05% CACI International Inc 0.83% 2.84% 13.22% 35.45% 25.82% 49.38%

For the past year Qudian Inc. was more bullish than CACI International Inc.

Summary

CACI International Inc beats on 8 of the 11 factors Qudian Inc.

Qudian Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online consumer finance platforms in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers small cash and merchandise credit products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber operations of federal customers and the intelligence community. In addition, the company provides enterprise-wide information solutions and services for the design, development, integration, deployment, operations and management, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT solutions; and supports federal civilian and military health missions that improves healthcare delivery systems, integrates electronic health records, improves health outcomes for communities, and enhances emergency responsiveness. Further, it provides intelligence services, such as intelligence analysis, operations and planning, policy, doctrine, and security support; and designs, develops, integrates, deploys, and prototypes hardware-and software-enabled tools and applications, as well as offers signals intelligence. Additionally, the company provides investigation and litigation support services; logistics and material readiness solutions, and professional services; operations and resiliency support; and data and software products, as well as integrates surveillance and reconnaissance technologies into platforms. It primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as other customers comprising state and local governments, commercial enterprises, and agencies of foreign governments. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.