Comparing of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Both Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 26 14.41 N/A -1.52 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2951.00 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Quanterix Corporation and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Quanterix Corporation and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Quanterix Corporation are 3.1 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Quanterix Corporation and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 64.53% and its consensus price target is $18.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Quanterix Corporation and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.3% and 24.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation was less bullish than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Quanterix Corporation.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.