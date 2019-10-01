Comparing of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 25 0.00 13.66M -1.52 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 54 0.53 44.74M -2.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Quanterix Corporation and MyoKardia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 53,610,675.04% -76.6% -47.9% MyoKardia Inc. 82,729,289.94% -20% -18.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Quanterix Corporation is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, MyoKardia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18 while its Quick Ratio is 18. MyoKardia Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Quanterix Corporation and MyoKardia Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of MyoKardia Inc. is $90, which is potential 72.58% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation shares and 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares. About 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, MyoKardia Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than MyoKardia Inc.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.