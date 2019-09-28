Comparing of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

As Biotechnology companies, Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 26 0.00 13.66M -1.52 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 -0.77 133.96M -0.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Quanterix Corporation and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Quanterix Corporation and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 53,401,094.61% -76.6% -47.9% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 828,447,742.73% -20.4% -11.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quanterix Corporation are 3.1 and 2.6. Competitively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 2.9 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Quanterix Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Quanterix Corporation and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.3% and 86.6%. Insiders owned roughly 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.