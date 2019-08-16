Comparing of Qualys Inc. (QLYS) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Both Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys Inc. 86 10.77 N/A 1.47 58.96 Stamps.com Inc. 78 2.16 N/A 7.33 6.51

Table 1 demonstrates Qualys Inc. and Stamps.com Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Stamps.com Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qualys Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Qualys Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Stamps.com Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Qualys Inc. and Stamps.com Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3% Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.33 beta indicates that Qualys Inc. is 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Stamps.com Inc. on the other hand, has 1.25 beta which makes it 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Qualys Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Stamps.com Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Qualys Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Stamps.com Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Qualys Inc. and Stamps.com Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Stamps.com Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

Qualys Inc.’s upside potential is 12.59% at a $92.71 average target price. On the other hand, Stamps.com Inc.’s potential upside is 40.34% and its average target price is $80.6. The information presented earlier suggests that Stamps.com Inc. looks more robust than Qualys Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Qualys Inc. and Stamps.com Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 0%. Insiders held 15.3% of Qualys Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Stamps.com Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81% Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32%

For the past year Qualys Inc. had bullish trend while Stamps.com Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Qualys Inc. beats Stamps.com Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.