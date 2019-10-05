Comparing of Qualys Inc. (QLYS) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys Inc. 80 4.79 33.62M 1.47 58.96 Ideanomics Inc. 2 0.00 65.53M -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Qualys Inc. and Ideanomics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Qualys Inc. and Ideanomics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys Inc. 42,209,667.29% 16.7% 10.3% Ideanomics Inc. 4,088,215,110.11% -7.6% -2.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.33 beta means Qualys Inc.’s volatility is 33.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Ideanomics Inc.’s 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.42 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Qualys Inc. and Ideanomics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Qualys Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 18.30% and an $92.83 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89% of Qualys Inc. shares and 3.3% of Ideanomics Inc. shares. 15.3% are Qualys Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81% Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76%

For the past year Qualys Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ideanomics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Qualys Inc. beats Ideanomics Inc.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.