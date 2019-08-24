Comparing of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

We are comparing QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QUALCOMM Incorporated 68 3.52 N/A 1.81 40.38 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 15 0.56 N/A 1.01 14.27

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to QUALCOMM Incorporated. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. QUALCOMM Incorporated is currently more expensive than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has QUALCOMM Incorporated and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QUALCOMM Incorporated 0.00% 31.3% 6% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 0.00% 1.4% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

QUALCOMM Incorporated is 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.63. Competitively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of QUALCOMM Incorporated are 1.6 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. QUALCOMM Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QUALCOMM Incorporated 0 5 5 2.50 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 2 1 0 2.33

The consensus target price of QUALCOMM Incorporated is $83.09, with potential upside of 13.02%. Competitively the consensus target price of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is $14, which is potential 9.80% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that QUALCOMM Incorporated looks more robust than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both QUALCOMM Incorporated and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company are owned by institutional investors at 78.6% and 84.7% respectively. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 0.09%. Competitively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QUALCOMM Incorporated -3.57% -5.62% -15.29% 45.82% 17.92% 28.55% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company -2.51% -5.09% -8.99% -7.41% -6.99% 8.78%

For the past year QUALCOMM Incorporated has stronger performance than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Summary

QUALCOMM Incorporated beats Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company on 13 of the 12 factors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, manufactures, and markets digital communications products and services in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of certain wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, CDMA TDD, and/or LTE standards, as well as their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including digital media, e-commerce, healthcare, and wearable devices for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company also develops and offers products for implementation of small cells; mobile health products and services; software products, and content and push-to-talk enablement services to wireless operators; and development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. In addition, it licenses chipset technology and products for data centers. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, and Financial Services segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, all-flash arrays, and software defined and StoreVirtual products; wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, and network management products; and support and technology consulting services. The Software segment offers software to capture, store, explore, analyze, protect, and share information and insights within and outside organizations; HP Vertica, an analytics database technology for machine, structured, and semi-structured data; and HP IDOL, an analytics tool for human information, as well as solutions for archiving, data protection, eDiscovery, information governance, and enterprise content management. This segment also provides application delivery management, enterprise security, and IT operations management software products. The Enterprise Services segment offers technology consulting, outsourcing, and support services in infrastructure, applications, and business process domains within traditional and strategic enterprise service (SES) offerings, which include analytics and data management, security, and cloud services. The Financial Services segment provides leasing, financing, IT consumption and utility programs, and asset management services. The company markets and sells its products through resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.