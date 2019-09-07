Comparing of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) and Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM)

Both QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QUALCOMM Incorporated 70 3.78 N/A 1.81 40.38 Cool Holdings Inc. 2 0.63 N/A -4.01 0.00

Demonstrates QUALCOMM Incorporated and Cool Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QUALCOMM Incorporated 0.00% 31.3% 6% Cool Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -132.4%

Volatility & Risk

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s 1.63 beta indicates that its volatility is 63.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Cool Holdings Inc. has a 1.29 beta and it is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of QUALCOMM Incorporated are 1.6 and 1.4. Competitively, Cool Holdings Inc. has 0.6 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cool Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for QUALCOMM Incorporated and Cool Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QUALCOMM Incorporated 0 5 5 2.50 Cool Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

QUALCOMM Incorporated has an average price target of $85.7, and a 8.70% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

QUALCOMM Incorporated and Cool Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.6% and 5.1%. Insiders owned 0.09% of QUALCOMM Incorporated shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 10% of Cool Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QUALCOMM Incorporated -3.57% -5.62% -15.29% 45.82% 17.92% 28.55% Cool Holdings Inc. -1.06% 6.86% -20.09% -29.43% -51.05% -3.61%

For the past year QUALCOMM Incorporated had bullish trend while Cool Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

QUALCOMM Incorporated beats Cool Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, manufactures, and markets digital communications products and services in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of certain wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, CDMA TDD, and/or LTE standards, as well as their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including digital media, e-commerce, healthcare, and wearable devices for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company also develops and offers products for implementation of small cells; mobile health products and services; software products, and content and push-to-talk enablement services to wireless operators; and development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. In addition, it licenses chipset technology and products for data centers. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.