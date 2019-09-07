Comparing of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) and A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) and A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QUALCOMM Incorporated 70 3.78 N/A 1.81 40.38 A10 Networks Inc. 7 2.38 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for QUALCOMM Incorporated and A10 Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows QUALCOMM Incorporated and A10 Networks Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QUALCOMM Incorporated 0.00% 31.3% 6% A10 Networks Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -8.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.63 beta indicates that QUALCOMM Incorporated is 63.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, A10 Networks Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Liquidity

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, A10 Networks Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. A10 Networks Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given QUALCOMM Incorporated and A10 Networks Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QUALCOMM Incorporated 0 5 5 2.50 A10 Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

QUALCOMM Incorporated has a consensus price target of $85.7, and a 8.70% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

QUALCOMM Incorporated and A10 Networks Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.6% and 68.7%. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 0.09%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of A10 Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QUALCOMM Incorporated -3.57% -5.62% -15.29% 45.82% 17.92% 28.55% A10 Networks Inc. 0.4% 10.82% 19.37% 13.13% 10.82% 21.47%

For the past year QUALCOMM Incorporated has stronger performance than A10 Networks Inc.

Summary

QUALCOMM Incorporated beats on 8 of the 9 factors A10 Networks Inc.

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, manufactures, and markets digital communications products and services in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of certain wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, CDMA TDD, and/or LTE standards, as well as their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including digital media, e-commerce, healthcare, and wearable devices for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company also develops and offers products for implementation of small cells; mobile health products and services; software products, and content and push-to-talk enablement services to wireless operators; and development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. In addition, it licenses chipset technology and products for data centers. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The companyÂ’s products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. The company also provides threat protection systems for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; secure sockets layer insight that decrypts secure sockets layer-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device, such as a firewall, for deep packet inspection; and convergent firewall, which consolidates multiple critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating multiple security and networking functions in a single appliance. Its solutions enable cloud providers, Web-scale companies, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications; and secure their users, applications, and infrastructure from Internet, Web, and network threats. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves telecommunications, technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.