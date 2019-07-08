Comparing of Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Quaker Chemical Corporation has 92.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 64.96% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Quaker Chemical Corporation has 1.2% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 6.76% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Quaker Chemical Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaker Chemical Corporation 0.00% 13.90% 8.40% Industry Average 9.08% 22.39% 7.04%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Quaker Chemical Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Quaker Chemical Corporation N/A 200 38.92 Industry Average 255.10M 2.81B 27.65

Quaker Chemical Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Quaker Chemical Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaker Chemical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.25 2.20 2.54

As a group, Specialty Chemicals companies have a potential upside of 30.56%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Quaker Chemical Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quaker Chemical Corporation -4.18% -6.16% -2.83% -2.57% 33.93% 12.32% Industry Average 3.12% 10.20% 17.81% 17.75% 21.12% 25.32%

For the past year Quaker Chemical Corporation has weaker performance than Quaker Chemical Corporation’s peers.

Liquidity

Quaker Chemical Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Quaker Chemical Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.79 and has 3.02 Quick Ratio. Quaker Chemical Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quaker Chemical Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Quaker Chemical Corporation has a beta of 1.45 and its 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Quaker Chemical Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.29 which is 29.13% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Quaker Chemical Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Quaker Chemical Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications worldwide. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications. The company also provides metal finishing compounds to prepare metal surfaces for special treatments, such as galvanizing and tin plating, as well as to prepare metal for further processing; forming compounds used to facilitate the drawing and extrusion of metal products; chemical milling maskants for the aerospace industry; and temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products. In addition, it offers construction products comprising flexible sealants and protective coatings for various applications; bio-lubricants for forestry and construction industries; die casting lubricants; and chemical management services. The company serves steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans, and other industries. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Quaker Chemical Products Corporation and changed its name to Quaker Chemical Corporation in August 1962. Quaker Chemical Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.