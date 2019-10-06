Comparing of QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) and American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID)

QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) and American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Pipelines that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QEP Resources Inc. 4 -1.91 234.82M -4.54 0.00 American Midstream Partners LP 5 0.00 45.37M -0.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of QEP Resources Inc. and American Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 has QEP Resources Inc. and American Midstream Partners LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QEP Resources Inc. 6,007,470,323.37% -35.5% -16.4% American Midstream Partners LP 865,839,694.66% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for QEP Resources Inc. and American Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QEP Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 American Midstream Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

QEP Resources Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 153.97% and an $8 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both QEP Resources Inc. and American Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 57.13% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of QEP Resources Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, American Midstream Partners LP has 1.72% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QEP Resources Inc. -6.07% -29.79% -31.54% -42.51% -52.77% -12.08% American Midstream Partners LP 0% 0.77% 0.77% 36.46% -54.04% 72.94%

For the past year QEP Resources Inc. has -12.08% weaker performance while American Midstream Partners LP has 72.94% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors American Midstream Partners LP beats QEP Resources Inc.

QEP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, Permian Basin in western Texas; Pinedale Anticline in western Wyoming; Uinta Basin in eastern Utah; Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana; and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 731.4 MMboe. The company sells its gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) to various customers, including wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, utilities, and other companies. In addition, it operates an underground gas storage facility. QEP Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.